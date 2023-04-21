IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 215 users

In a Land That No Longer Exists (2022)

It’s 1989 in East Berlin: Suzie is kicked out of school shortly before she graduates from high school and has to defend herself as a worker in the cable factory. However, a randomly taken photo leads them to the fashion world of the GDR. The editor-in-chief Elsa Wilbrodt put them on the cover of Sibylle, the fashion magazine of the GDR. In the Berlin underground scene she made the acquaintance of the gay fashion designer Rudi and the photographer Coyote. Suzie must decide if she’s brave enough to leave the old strands behind forever.

Aelrun Goette, Lou Wildemann, Mandy Szokol

Marlene Burow, Claudia Michelsen, Peter Schneider, David Schütter, Sabin Tambrea, Jördis Triebel, Hans Klima, Sven-Eric Bechtolf, Bernd Hölscher, Hannah Ehrlichmann, Felix Kruttke, Berit Künnecke, Anna-Katharina Muck, Thomas Stecher, Meikel Engelmann, Lucia Peraza Rios, Zoé Höche, Gabriele Völsch, Tino Ranacher

