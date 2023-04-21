  1. Home
  2. Drama
  3. In a Land That No Longer Exists (2022)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM In a Land That No Longer Exists (2022)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film In a Land That No Longer Exists (2022). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film In a Land That No Longer Exists (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film In a Land That No Longer Exists (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Germany

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.3

/

10

from

215

users

Diterbitkan

02 October 2022

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

In a Land That No Longer Exists (2022)

It’s 1989 in East Berlin: Suzie is kicked out of school shortly before she graduates from high school and has to defend herself as a worker in the cable factory. However, a randomly taken photo leads them to the fashion world of the GDR. The editor-in-chief Elsa Wilbrodt put them on the cover of Sibylle, the fashion magazine of the GDR. In the Berlin underground scene she made the acquaintance of the gay fashion designer Rudi and the photographer Coyote. Suzie must decide if she’s brave enough to leave the old strands behind forever.
Aelrun Goette, Lou Wildemann, Mandy Szokol
Marlene Burow, Claudia Michelsen, Peter Schneider, David Schütter, Sabin Tambrea, Jördis Triebel, Hans Klima, Sven-Eric Bechtolf, Bernd Hölscher, Hannah Ehrlichmann, Felix Kruttke, Berit Künnecke, Anna-Katharina Muck, Thomas Stecher, Meikel Engelmann, Lucia Peraza Rios, Zoé Höche, Gabriele Völsch, Tino Ranacher

Diterbitkan

April 21, 2023 2:28 pm

Durasi

Bioskop Online In a Land That No Longer Exists (2022)

Bioskop168 In a Land That No Longer Exists (2022)

BioskopKeren In a Land That No Longer Exists (2022)

Cinemaindo In a Land That No Longer Exists (2022)

Dewanonton In a Land That No Longer Exists (2022)

Download In a Land That No Longer Exists (2022)

Download Film In a Land That No Longer Exists (2022)

Download Movie In a Land That No Longer Exists (2022)

Layar Kaca 21 In a Land That No Longer Exists (2022)

NS21 In a Land That No Longer Exists (2022)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share