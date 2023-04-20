IMDb 3.1 / 10 from 265 users

Diterbitkan 01 January 2013

Oleh mamat

In a Heartbeat (2013)

A torrid night of passion and terror awaits Phillip after a chance meeting with a beautiful stranger, whose shocking secret past threatens to destroy them both. Little does he know he will soon be drawn into a nightmare more terrifying than even he can imagine.

Raoul Girard, Alexandra Leary, Ejr Lewis, Iris Helfer

Danny Dyer, Zoe Grisedale, Keith Allen, Craig Conway, Jason Durr, Chloe Farnworth, Georgina Moffat, Roxanne Gregory, Chelsea Grant

tt2622988