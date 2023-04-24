Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Image of Victory (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Israel
Bintang film
Abdallah El Akal,
Adam Gabay,
Ala Dakka,
Amir Khoury,
Amit Moresht,
Daniel Naaser,
Elad Levi,
Eliana Tidhar,
Elisha Banai,
Hisham Suliman
Sutradara
Avi Nesher
IMDb
6.8/
10from
500users
Diterbitkan
16 February 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Image of Victory (2023)
1948: an Egyptian filmmaker is creating newsreel stories about a volunteer force tasked to liberate Palestinian farmers. The journey propels him towards a chance encounter with a tenacious young leader of a nearby commune that will set in motion events that will change their lives forever.
Avi Nesher
Joy Rieger, Amir Khoury, Ala Dakka, Eliana Tidhar, Tom Avni, Meshi Kleinstein, Rasha Jahshan, Yadin Gellman, Kamal Zaid, Neta Roth, Daniel Naaser, Elad Levi, Elisha Banai, Nir Knaan, Adam Gabay, Amit Moresht, Hisham Suliman, Abdallah El Akal
tt14556392