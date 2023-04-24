IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 500 users

Diterbitkan 16 February 2023

Oleh LIN

Image of Victory (2023)

1948: an Egyptian filmmaker is creating newsreel stories about a volunteer force tasked to liberate Palestinian farmers. The journey propels him towards a chance encounter with a tenacious young leader of a nearby commune that will set in motion events that will change their lives forever.

Avi Nesher

Joy Rieger, Amir Khoury, Ala Dakka, Eliana Tidhar, Tom Avni, Meshi Kleinstein, Rasha Jahshan, Yadin Gellman, Kamal Zaid, Neta Roth, Daniel Naaser, Elad Levi, Elisha Banai, Nir Knaan, Adam Gabay, Amit Moresht, Hisham Suliman, Abdallah El Akal

tt14556392