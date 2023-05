IMDb 4.8 / 10 from 321 users

I Know Where Lizzie Is (2016)

When 15-year-old Lizzie is kidnapped, her friendly but divorced parents Judith and Martin are devastated. The police can’t find the girl but Tracy Spencer comes forward claiming she’s a psychic and knows where Lizzie is. Judith is elated, but it soon becomes clear that Tracy has an agenda of her own.

Darin Scott

Vanessa Evigan, Tracey Gold, Richard Ruccolo, Nadia Bjorlin, Scott Evans, Robert Scott Wilson, Madison Iseman, Wendy Davis, Jim O’Heir, Andrea Evans, Andrew Pirozzi, Liz Jenkins, Janis Peebles, Greg Cope White

