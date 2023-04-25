Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Hurricane Polymar (2017) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Japan
Bintang film
Hatsunori Hasegawa,
Hideo Sakaki,
Joshua Walters,
Junpei Mizobata,
Kentarô Shimazu,
Maharu Nemoto,
Masayuki Deai,
Minami Tsukui,
Satoshi Jinbo,
Shunsuke Fukuzaki
Sutradara
Koichi Sakamoto,
Ryoichi Ito
Genre
Action
IMDb
5.5/
10from
35users
Diterbitkan
13 March 2017
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Hurricane Polymar (2017)
In order to counter the rapidly increasing organized crime, the development of Polymar Suits resumed under the direction of the newly inaugurated police superintendent. But when three of the test version Polymar Suits are stolen, former street fighter and current detective Takeshi Yoroi is tasked with recovering them and the invincible hero Hurricane Polymar is born!
Koichi Sakamoto, Ryoichi Ito
Junpei Mizobata, 原干惠, Yuki Yamada, Yurina Yanagi, Hatsunori Hasegawa, Satoshi Jinbo, Masayuki Deai, Shunsuke Fukuzaki, Maharu Nemoto, Hideo Sakaki, Kentarô Shimazu, Minami Tsukui, Joshua Walters
tt6245308