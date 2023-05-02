  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. Hooligan Sparrow (2016)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Hooligan Sparrow (2016)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Hooligan Sparrow (2016). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Hooligan Sparrow (2016) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Hooligan Sparrow (2016) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

China

Bintang film

Sutradara

IMDb

7.3

/

10

from

517

users

Diterbitkan

22 July 2016

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Hooligan Sparrow (2016)

The danger is palpable as intrepid young filmmaker Nanfu Wang follows maverick activist Ye Haiyan (a.k.a Hooligan Sparrow) and her band of colleagues to Hainan Province in southern China to protest the case of six elementary school girls who were sexually abused by their principal. Marked as enemies of the state, the activists are under constant government surveillance and face interrogation, harassment, and imprisonment. Sparrow, who gained notoriety with her advocacy work for sex workers’ rights, continues to champion girls’ and women’s rights and arms herself with the power and reach of social media.
Nanfu Wang
Ye Haiyan

Diterbitkan

Mei 2, 2023 8:27 pm

Durasi

Juragan21 Hooligan Sparrow (2016)

Layar Kaca 21 Hooligan Sparrow (2016)

LK21 Hooligan Sparrow (2016)

Movieon21 Hooligan Sparrow (2016)

Nonton Hooligan Sparrow (2016)

Nonton Film Hooligan Sparrow (2016)

Nonton Movie Hooligan Sparrow (2016)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share