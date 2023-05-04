IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 4,793 users

Diterbitkan 29 October 2008

Home (2008)

Along with her husband and three children, Marthe lives in an eden of her own creation, nearly isolated from the rest of the world. The arrival of a construction vehicle, however, pierces their tranquil, hermetic existence—before long a disused highway has been re-opened, and the family finds their home situated in the midst of rush-hour traffic. While the privileges of clean air, quietude and privacy are thus denied them, Marthe remains determined to stay no matter the cost.

Ursula Meier

Isabelle Huppert, Adélaïde Leroux, Madeleine Budd, Kacey Mottet Klein, Olivier Gourmet

tt1319569