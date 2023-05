IMDb 5.6 / 10 from 277 users

Diterbitkan 12 June 1993

Oleh LIN

Hero – Beyond the Boundary of Time (1993)

Wai Siu-Bo travels to the future on a mission to cure the emperor’s illness.

Blackie Ko Shou-Liang, Blackie Ko Shou-Liang, Alan Chui Chung-San, Tang Tai-Wo, Chun Kwai-Bo

Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Dicky Cheung Wai-Kin, Jacqueline Ng Suet-Man, Veronica Yip Yuk-Hing, Kent Tong, Lee Fai, Won Jin, Sophia M. Crawford, Chang Gan-Wing, Jamie Luk Kim-Ming, Yuet-Sin Lee, Billy Ching Sau-Yat, Sally Yeung Sa-Lei, Wong Man-Shing, Wong Si-Man, Chiu Tat-San, Tania Wong, Alan Lo Shun-Chuen, Lo Ka-Seun, Fong Yue, So Wai-Nam, Lam Kwok-Kit, Leung Kai-Chi, Lui Siu-Ming, Simon Cheung Yuk-San, Lee Wah-Kon, Cheung Siu, Chiu Wai, Gilbert Lam Wai-San

tt0108542