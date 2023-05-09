IMDb 5.2 / 10 from 3,948 users

Held Up (1999)

While they’re on vacation in the Southwest, Rae finds out her man Michael spent their house money on a classic car, so she dumps him, hitching a ride to Vegas for a flight home. A kid promptly steals Michael’s car, leaving him at the Zip & Sip, a convenience store. Three bumbling robbers promptly stage a hold up. Two take off with the cash stranding the third, with a mysterious crate, just as the cops arrive. The robber takes the store hostage. As incompetent cops bring in a SWAT team and try a by-the-book rescue, Michael has to keep the robber calm, find out what’s in the crate, aid the negotiations, and get back to Rae. The Stockholm Syndrome asserts its effect.

