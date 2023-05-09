  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

Genre

Comedy

IMDb

5.2

/

10

from

3,948

users

Diterbitkan

08 October 1999

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Held Up (1999)

While they’re on vacation in the Southwest, Rae finds out her man Michael spent their house money on a classic car, so she dumps him, hitching a ride to Vegas for a flight home. A kid promptly steals Michael’s car, leaving him at the Zip & Sip, a convenience store. Three bumbling robbers promptly stage a hold up. Two take off with the cash stranding the third, with a mysterious crate, just as the cops arrive. The robber takes the store hostage. As incompetent cops bring in a SWAT team and try a by-the-book rescue, Michael has to keep the robber calm, find out what’s in the crate, aid the negotiations, and get back to Rae. The Stockholm Syndrome asserts its effect.
Steve Rash
Jamie Foxx, Nia Long, Barry Corbin, John Cullum, Jake Busey, Roselyn Sánchez, Eduardo Yáñez, Sarah Paulson, Diego Fuentes, Michael Shamus Wiles, Julie Hagerty, Andrew Jackson, Dalton James, Sam Vlahos, Sam Gifaldi, Herta Ware, Harper Roisman, Natalia Cigliuti, Gary Owen, David Deveau, Kimberly Karpinski, Tim Dixon, Grant Boulton, Cabral Rock, Kathryn Winslow

Diterbitkan

Mei 9, 2023 1:20 pm

Durasi

