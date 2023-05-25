  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Spain

Sutradara

Genre

Horror

IMDb

5.7

/

10

from

664

users

Diterbitkan

20 May 1983

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Heartbeat (1983)

Paul Marnac and his infirm wife Geneviève move to his childhood estate in the French countryside. The estate is also the site of the castle inhabited by Paul’s ancestor Alaric de Marnac, who was known for brutally slaughtering anyone whom he suspected of infidelity. There is a legend that Alaric rises from the grave to continue his deeds. The estate is currently inhabited by Paul’s aunt Maville and cousin Julie. Right after Paul and Geneviève arrive, mysterious things begin to happen. Geneviève begins to wonder if the legend about Alaric is true.
Paul Naschy
Paul Naschy, Julia Saly, Lola Gaos, Silvia Miró, Frances Ondiviela, Manuel Zarzo, José Vivó, Charly Bravo, José Sacristán, Salvador Sáinz, Carole Kirkham

Diterbitkan

Mei 26, 2023 12:00 am

Durasi

