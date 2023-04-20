  1. Home
  2. Comedy
  3. Happy Easter (1984)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Happy Easter (1984)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Happy Easter (1984). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Happy Easter (1984) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Happy Easter (1984) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

Genre

Comedy

IMDb

6.2

/

10

from

2,757

users

Diterbitkan

24 October 1984

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Happy Easter (1984)

Chronic serial womanizer Stephane Margelle drops his wife Sophie off at the airport so she can go away for Easter weekend. He immediately picks up beautiful young Julie, who has just had a fight with her married boyfriend. He gets her back to his apartment and is preparing for a sexy weekend, when his wife suddenly returns home. He makes up a bizarre, on-the-spot, spur-of-the-moment story that the gorgeous girl is actually his long-lost daughter. Julie plays along, but this leads to a whole series of increasingly ridiculous lies and comical situations (such as when her real mother shows up).
Georges Lautner
Jean-Paul Belmondo, Sophie Marceau, Marie Laforêt, Rosy Varte, Michel Beaune, Marie-Christine Descouard, Gérard Hernandez, Elisabeth Kolhammar, Flora Alberti, Marc Lamole, Maurice Auzel, Laura Ballard, Charly Bertoni, Christian Bianchi, Gérard Camp, Scarlet Maia de Castro, Henri Cogan, Tony Cousin, Auguste Danielle, Gilles Danjaume, Francis Darmon, Muriel Dubrule, Maitena Galli, José Gonel, Charly Koubesserian, Françoise Leriche, Gérard Liadouze, Jean-Pierre Lorrain, Philippe Mareuil, Annick Mazzani, Jean Mersant, Nancy Mooy, Laurent Natrella, Martine Tremileski, Jean Panisse, Alain Panteleimonoff, Henriette Piper, Genevieve Renan, Patrick Rocca, Olivier Rodier, Pierre Rosso, Dominique Teboul, Rémy Julienne, Alice Lautner, Carlos Sotto Mayor

Diterbitkan

April 20, 2023 2:36 pm

Durasi

BioskopKeren Happy Easter (1984)

Cinemaindo Happy Easter (1984)

Dewanonton Happy Easter (1984)

Download Happy Easter (1984)

Download Film Happy Easter (1984)

Download Movie Happy Easter (1984)

DUNIA21 Happy Easter (1984)

FILMAPIK Happy Easter (1984)

Layar Kaca 21 Happy Easter (1984)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share