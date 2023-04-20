IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 2,757 users

Diterbitkan 24 October 1984

Oleh mamat

Happy Easter (1984)

Chronic serial womanizer Stephane Margelle drops his wife Sophie off at the airport so she can go away for Easter weekend. He immediately picks up beautiful young Julie, who has just had a fight with her married boyfriend. He gets her back to his apartment and is preparing for a sexy weekend, when his wife suddenly returns home. He makes up a bizarre, on-the-spot, spur-of-the-moment story that the gorgeous girl is actually his long-lost daughter. Julie plays along, but this leads to a whole series of increasingly ridiculous lies and comical situations (such as when her real mother shows up).

Georges Lautner

Jean-Paul Belmondo, Sophie Marceau, Marie Laforêt, Rosy Varte, Michel Beaune, Marie-Christine Descouard, Gérard Hernandez, Elisabeth Kolhammar, Flora Alberti, Marc Lamole, Maurice Auzel, Laura Ballard, Charly Bertoni, Christian Bianchi, Gérard Camp, Scarlet Maia de Castro, Henri Cogan, Tony Cousin, Auguste Danielle, Gilles Danjaume, Francis Darmon, Muriel Dubrule, Maitena Galli, José Gonel, Charly Koubesserian, Françoise Leriche, Gérard Liadouze, Jean-Pierre Lorrain, Philippe Mareuil, Annick Mazzani, Jean Mersant, Nancy Mooy, Laurent Natrella, Martine Tremileski, Jean Panisse, Alain Panteleimonoff, Henriette Piper, Genevieve Renan, Patrick Rocca, Olivier Rodier, Pierre Rosso, Dominique Teboul, Rémy Julienne, Alice Lautner, Carlos Sotto Mayor

tt0087514