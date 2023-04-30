Negara

Bintang film

IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

Diterbitkan 15 December 2022

Oleh LIN

Hani (2022)

Hani, a junior manga comic artist in Japan returns to his homeland Malaysia on vacation but his heart is not calm remembering a new assignment about a cursed Statue known as the Ishikaori Statue that his employer gave him for the upcoming manga comic finds himself trapped between the world of reality and fantasy.

Fazli Yasin

1056900-hani

