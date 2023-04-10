IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 182 users

Gypsy Wildcat (1944)

In an unspecified Renaissance kingdom, no sooner has Anube’s gypsy tribe encamped near Baron Tovar’s village when Count Orso is found murdered. The wicked baron blames the gypsies and imprisons them all in his castle. Meanwhile, a mysterious stranger on a white horse has hidden the murder arrow and won the heart of gypsy belle Carla, to the discomfiture of her erstwhile fiancée Tonio. Baron Tovar is also fascinated by Carla…especially when he notices her heraldic pendant.

Roy William Neill, Melville Shyer

Maria Montez, Jon Hall, Peter Coe, Nigel Bruce, Leo Carrillo, Gale Sondergaard, Douglass Dumbrille, Curt Bois, Harry Cording

tt0036890