Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Curt Bois,
Douglass Dumbrille,
Gale Sondergaard,
Harry Cording,
Jon Hall,
Leo Carrillo,
Maria Montez,
Nigel Bruce,
Peter Coe
Sutradara
Melville Shyer,
Roy William Neill
IMDb
5.8/
10from
182users
Diterbitkan
02 August 1944
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Gypsy Wildcat (1944)
In an unspecified Renaissance kingdom, no sooner has Anube’s gypsy tribe encamped near Baron Tovar’s village when Count Orso is found murdered. The wicked baron blames the gypsies and imprisons them all in his castle. Meanwhile, a mysterious stranger on a white horse has hidden the murder arrow and won the heart of gypsy belle Carla, to the discomfiture of her erstwhile fiancée Tonio. Baron Tovar is also fascinated by Carla…especially when he notices her heraldic pendant.
