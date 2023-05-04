IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 1,948 users

Grimm (2003)

One cold winter’s day, Jacob and his sister Marie are abandoned in a wood by their out of work father. In his jacket Jacob finds a letter from their mother urging them to go to her brother in Spain. Once in Spain, it turns out that their uncle is dead. Marie meets Diego, a wealthy charming Spanish surgeon, and falls in love with him. Diego lives with his sick, domineering sister, Teresa. To Jacob’s astonishment, Marie wants to marry Diego. Even after the wedding has taken place, jealous Jacob tries to get his sister away from Diego. When this doesn’t succeed, Jacob starts to provoke his brother-in-law. It soon transpires that no one will go unpunished for this.

Alex van Warmerdam

Halina Reijn, Jacob Derwig, Teresa Berganza, Johan Leysen, Jaap Spijkers, Kees Prins, Frank Lammers, Annet Malherbe

tt0365289