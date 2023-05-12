  1. Home
  2. Comedy
  3. Greenfingers (2000)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Greenfingers (2000)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Greenfingers (2000). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Greenfingers (2000) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Greenfingers (2000) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Uk

Sutradara

IMDb

6.8

/

10

from

6,274

users

Diterbitkan

01 October 2000

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Greenfingers (2000)

Clive Owen stars as a prison inmate who goes into an experimental “open” prison where the inmates walk around freely and get job training for their impending releases. While there, he discovers he has a talent for growing flowers. His talent is recognized by a gardening guru who encourages him and four other inmates to enter a national gardening competition
Joel Hershman
Clive Owen, Helen Mirren, David Kelly, Warren Clarke, Danny Dyer, Adam Fogerty, Paterson Joseph, Natasha Little, Peter Guinness, Lucy Punch, Sally Edwards, Donald Douglas, Kevin McMonagle, Julie Saunders, Jordan Maxwell, David Lyon, Jan Chappell, Timothy Carlton, Sudha Bhuchar, Ian East, Paul Ridley, Brenda Cowling, Charles De’Ath, T.R. Bowen, Lindsay Swan, Cate Fowler, Chris Barnes, Emily Stott, Elwin ‘Chopper’ David, James Woolley

Diterbitkan

Mei 12, 2023 1:44 pm

Durasi

21Cineplex Greenfingers (2000)

Bioskop 21 Greenfingers (2000)

Bioskop Online Greenfingers (2000)

Bioskop168 Greenfingers (2000)

BioskopKeren Greenfingers (2000)

Cinemaindo Greenfingers (2000)

Download Greenfingers (2000)

Download Film Greenfingers (2000)

Download Movie Greenfingers (2000)

Layar Kaca 21 Greenfingers (2000)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share