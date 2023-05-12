IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 6,274 users

Diterbitkan 01 October 2000

Oleh mamat

Greenfingers (2000)

Clive Owen stars as a prison inmate who goes into an experimental “open” prison where the inmates walk around freely and get job training for their impending releases. While there, he discovers he has a talent for growing flowers. His talent is recognized by a gardening guru who encourages him and four other inmates to enter a national gardening competition

Joel Hershman

Clive Owen, Helen Mirren, David Kelly, Warren Clarke, Danny Dyer, Adam Fogerty, Paterson Joseph, Natasha Little, Peter Guinness, Lucy Punch, Sally Edwards, Donald Douglas, Kevin McMonagle, Julie Saunders, Jordan Maxwell, David Lyon, Jan Chappell, Timothy Carlton, Sudha Bhuchar, Ian East, Paul Ridley, Brenda Cowling, Charles De’Ath, T.R. Bowen, Lindsay Swan, Cate Fowler, Chris Barnes, Emily Stott, Elwin ‘Chopper’ David, James Woolley

tt0203540