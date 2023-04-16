IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 1,188 users

Diterbitkan 17 May 2001

Oleh mamat

Green Dragon (2001)

A tale about Vietnamese refugees sent to an orientation camp on the Camp Pendleton Marine Base in California, ‘Green Dragon’ focuses on a young boy and his sister. Set in 1975, the film chronicles the stories told to the two children by other refugees in the camp and of Tai Tran, who dares to introduce himself to Sergeant Jim Lance. In developing a relationship with Lance, Tran is able to improve

Timothy Linh Bui

Patrick Swayze, Forest Whitaker, Duong Don, Hiep Thi Le, Billinjer C. Tran, Kathleen Luong, Phuoc Quan Nguyen, Long Nguyen, Catherine Ai, Kiều Chinh, Elyse Dinh, Phong Atwood Vo, John Gripentrog, Monique Letran

tt0229002