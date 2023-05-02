  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

6.1

/

10

from

41

users

Diterbitkan

24 December 1928

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Gow the Head Hunter (1928)

Captain Edward A. Salisbury (1875-1962) was a noted millionaire explorer and writer, whose exploration stories of the islands of the South Seas Pacific appeared often in “The National Geographic,” and other magazines in the early part of the 20th-century, spent 18 months exploring the New Hebrides islands where head-hunting and cannibalism was practiced by some of the natives…and highly discouraged and frowned-upon the white-governments of their lands. The footage shot by Captain Edward A. Salisbury was put together to make this film. Captain Salisbury explained that ‘gow’ was the native term for the practice of head-hunting, and was not the name of one of the head-hunters.
Edward A. Salisbury
Edward A. Salisbury

Diterbitkan

Mei 2, 2023 8:26 pm

Durasi

