IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 308 users

Diterbitkan 27 March 1985

Oleh mamat

Going and Coming Back (1985)

Salomé Lerner just finished writing an autobiography. She goes to a TV show called “Apostrophes”, hosted by French TV showman Bernard Pivot. Pivot then imagines a film that could be created from her gripping story. A film entirely made of music because after seeing the young pianist Erik Berchot, Salomé believes seeing her long lost brother, who was a musician as well. A brother she had lost along with her parents in 1943. However, the Lerners did in fact escape the gestapo and might have based themselves in Paris…

Claude Lelouch, Françoise Ebrard

Annie Girardot, Jean-Louis Trintignant, Françoise Fabian, Erik Berchot, Michel Piccoli, Évelyne Bouix, Richard Anconina, Charles Gérard, Jean Bouise, Denis Lavant, Dominique Pinon, Georges Rabol, Pierre Semmler, Denise Péron, Adia Mediouni, Antoine Mikola, Georges Mavros, Claudine Mavros, Jacques Mathou, Françoise Lorente, Catherine Lorente, François Jousseaume, Luc Jamati, Frédéric Gicquel, Éliane Gauthier, Maryline Even, Marie Cardon, Nella Barbier, Eugène Berthier, Bernard-Henri Lévy, Henri Amouroux, Bernard Pivot, Isabelle Sadoyan, Ginette Garcin, Marie-Sophie L., Monique Lange

tt0087888