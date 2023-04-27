Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film God Man Dog (2007) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Taiwan
Bintang film
Han Chang,
Jack Kao,
Jonathan Chang,
Tarcy Su
Sutradara
Singing Chen
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.3/
10from
251users
Diterbitkan
07 August 2007
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
God Man Dog (2007)
A professional hand model Ching suffers from post-natal depression and her architect husband Hsuing is unable to deal with it, driving their marriage to the brink of collapse.
Singing Chen
Jack Kao, Jonathan Chang, Tarcy Su, Han Chang
tt0944214