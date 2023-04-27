  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Taiwan

Sutradara

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.3

/

10

from

251

users

Diterbitkan

07 August 2007

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

God Man Dog (2007)

A professional hand model Ching suffers from post-natal depression and her architect husband Hsuing is unable to deal with it, driving their marriage to the brink of collapse.
Singing Chen
Jack Kao, Jonathan Chang, Tarcy Su, Han Chang

Diterbitkan

April 27, 2023 3:43 pm

Durasi

