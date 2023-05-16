  1. Home
WEBRip

Spain

Music

01 January 2018

Gloriana (2018)

Performed at Madrid’s historic Teatro Real in 2018, Ivor Bolton conducts Benjamin Britten’s opera based on Lytton Strachey’s 1928 Elizabeth and Essex: A Tragic History. In her repeated clashes with the Earl of Essex-a longtime favorite of the queen who was ultimately put to death for treason-Elizabeth I is depicted as flawed and vain, human and sympathetic.
David McVicar, Stéphane Lebard
Anna Caterina Antonacci, Leonardo Capalbo, Paula Murrihy, Duncan Rock, Sophie Bevan, Leigh Melrose, David Soar, Benedict Nelson, Elena Copons, James Creswell, Sam Furness, Àlex Sanmartí, Scott Wilde, Itxaro Mentxaka, Gerardo Lopez, Dan Thomas

