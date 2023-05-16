Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Gloriana (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Spain
Bintang film
Àlex Sanmartí,
Anna Caterina Antonacci,
Benedict Nelson,
Dan Thomas,
David Soar,
Duncan Rock,
Elena Copons,
Gerardo Lopez,
Itxaro Mentxaka,
James Creswell
Sutradara
David McVicar,
Stéphane Lebard
Genre
Music
IMDb
0/
10from
0users
Diterbitkan
01 January 2018
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Gloriana (2018)
Performed at Madrid’s historic Teatro Real in 2018, Ivor Bolton conducts Benjamin Britten’s opera based on Lytton Strachey’s 1928 Elizabeth and Essex: A Tragic History. In her repeated clashes with the Earl of Essex-a longtime favorite of the queen who was ultimately put to death for treason-Elizabeth I is depicted as flawed and vain, human and sympathetic.
tt12531116