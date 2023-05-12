Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Give a Girl a Break (1953) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Bob Fosse,
Debbie Reynolds,
Dolly Sharp,
Donna Martell,
George Chakiris,
Gower Champion,
John Call,
Kurt Kasznar,
Larry Keating,
Lurene Tuttle
Sutradara
Marvin Stuart,
Stanley Donen
IMDb
6.3/
10from
761users
Diterbitkan
13 November 1953
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Give a Girl a Break (1953)
When the temperamental star of a new Broadway musical revue in rehearsals walks out, director and choreographer Ted Sturgis suggests casting an unknown for the role. When it is announced in the newspapers, throngs of hopefuls show up. The revue’s musical composer, Leo Belney, champions ballerina Joanna Moss, while gofer Bob Dowdy is enchanted by novice Suzy Doolittle. Then producer Felix Jordan persuades Ted’s former dance partner, Madelyn Corlan, to come out of retirement to try out, much to Ted’s great discomfort.
Stanley Donen, Marvin Stuart
Marge Champion, Gower Champion, Debbie Reynolds, Dolly Sharp, Bob Fosse, Kurt Kasznar, Richard Anderson, William Ching, Lurene Tuttle, Larry Keating, Donna Martell, George Chakiris, John Call
tt0045822