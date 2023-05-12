IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 761 users

Give a Girl a Break (1953)

When the temperamental star of a new Broadway musical revue in rehearsals walks out, director and choreographer Ted Sturgis suggests casting an unknown for the role. When it is announced in the newspapers, throngs of hopefuls show up. The revue’s musical composer, Leo Belney, champions ballerina Joanna Moss, while gofer Bob Dowdy is enchanted by novice Suzy Doolittle. Then producer Felix Jordan persuades Ted’s former dance partner, Madelyn Corlan, to come out of retirement to try out, much to Ted’s great discomfort.

Stanley Donen, Marvin Stuart

Marge Champion, Gower Champion, Debbie Reynolds, Dolly Sharp, Bob Fosse, Kurt Kasznar, Richard Anderson, William Ching, Lurene Tuttle, Larry Keating, Donna Martell, George Chakiris, John Call

