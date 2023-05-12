  1. Home
  2. Comedy
  3. Give a Girl a Break (1953)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Give a Girl a Break (1953)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Give a Girl a Break (1953). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Give a Girl a Break (1953) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Give a Girl a Break (1953) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

6.3

/

10

from

761

users

Diterbitkan

13 November 1953

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Give a Girl a Break (1953)

When the temperamental star of a new Broadway musical revue in rehearsals walks out, director and choreographer Ted Sturgis suggests casting an unknown for the role. When it is announced in the newspapers, throngs of hopefuls show up. The revue’s musical composer, Leo Belney, champions ballerina Joanna Moss, while gofer Bob Dowdy is enchanted by novice Suzy Doolittle. Then producer Felix Jordan persuades Ted’s former dance partner, Madelyn Corlan, to come out of retirement to try out, much to Ted’s great discomfort.
Stanley Donen, Marvin Stuart
Marge Champion, Gower Champion, Debbie Reynolds, Dolly Sharp, Bob Fosse, Kurt Kasznar, Richard Anderson, William Ching, Lurene Tuttle, Larry Keating, Donna Martell, George Chakiris, John Call

Diterbitkan

Mei 12, 2023 3:18 pm

Durasi

BioskopKeren Give a Girl a Break (1953)

Cinemaindo Give a Girl a Break (1953)

Dewanonton Give a Girl a Break (1953)

Download Give a Girl a Break (1953)

Download Film Give a Girl a Break (1953)

Download Movie Give a Girl a Break (1953)

DUNIA21 Give a Girl a Break (1953)

FILMAPIK Give a Girl a Break (1953)

Layar Kaca 21 Give a Girl a Break (1953)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share