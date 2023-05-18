Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Ghoul Scout Zombie Massacre (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Sutradara
Eric Eichelberger,
Rachel Lieberman
IMDb
4.2/
10from
120users
Diterbitkan
18 August 2018
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Ghoul Scout Zombie Massacre (2018)
Four girls find themselves in a reform school run by an evil woman that joins forces with her brother who creates a serum to turn attractive rocker guys into lobotomized sex slaves for his underground porn business.
Eric Eichelberger, Rachel Lieberman
Joshua Cheramie, Penelope Grand, Cookie K., Melissa Leone, Madeline MacAbre, Jessica Mazo
tt8175920