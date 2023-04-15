IMDb 5.2 / 10 from 45 users

Diterbitkan 28 February 2018

Oleh LIN

Gate (2018)

So-Eun is a safe breaker planner. She plans a heist with expert safe breaker Jang-Choon and thief-actor Cheol-Soo. They dream of changing their lives with this job. Meanwhile, Gyu-Cheol is former elite prosecutor, but he lost his memory in a mysterious accident. Nowadays he does foolish acts.

Shin Jai-ho

Jung Ryeo-won, Im Chang-jung, Jung Sang-hoon, Lee Kyung-young, Lee Moon-sik, Kim Do-hoon, Jung Kyung-soon, Sunwoo Eun-sook, Kim Gyeong-ryong, Bae Soo-kyung

