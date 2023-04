IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 2,937 users

Diterbitkan 18 April 2005

Oleh mamat

Free Zone (2005)

Rebecca, an American who has been living in Jerusalem for a few months now, has just broken off her engagement. She gets into a cab driven by Hanna, an Israeli. But Hanna is on her way to Jordan, to the Free Zone, to pick up a large of sum of money.

Amos Gitai

Natalie Portman, Hana Laslo, Hiam Abbass, Carmen Maura, Makram J. Khoury, Aki Avni, Uri Klauzner, Liron Levo, Tomer Russo, Adnan Tarabshi, Shredi Jabarin

tt0441761