Kualitas

HDRip

IMDb

7.4

/

10

from

207

users

Diterbitkan

13 November 2018

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Finding Farideh (2018)

“Finding Farideh” is about an Iranian girl named Farideh, who has been adopted by a Dutch couple 40 years ago, and now overcomes her fears and travels to her motherland Iran for the first time to meet three families who claim to be her real family and have a DNA test with them, and to find out about her Iranian Identity and culture…
Kourosh Ataee, Azadeh Moussavi
Eline Farideh Koning

Diterbitkan

Mei 16, 2023 1:31 pm

Durasi

