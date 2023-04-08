IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

Diterbitkan 08 July 2022

Oleh LIN

Fierce Cop a.k.a Lie Tan (2022)

It tells the story of Zhang Tu, a Chinese cop in a Southeast Asian country. To save his son Xiaojie, who fell into the hands of human traffickers, he went to another country thousands of miles away with Qin Maungsu, who was a club…

Tai-lee Chan

Sebrina Chen, Richie Jen, Waise Lee

tt21352960