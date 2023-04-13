  1. Home
  2. Thriller
  3. Farhope Tower (2015)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Farhope Tower (2015)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Farhope Tower (2015). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Farhope Tower (2015) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Farhope Tower (2015) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Canada

Sutradara

IMDb

4.2

/

10

from

214

users

Diterbitkan

30 August 2015

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Farhope Tower (2015)

Five paranormal investigators venture into the infamous Farhope Tower, known for its dark history of unexplained suicides, with dreams of landing a Reality TV deal. But they get more than they bargained for when they enter the strangely ever-changing layout, lair of the most powerful spirits they’ve ever faced. For once inside the derelict structure an omnipresent evil begins manipulating the team, and the higher they climb the more everything spirals out of control. For heaven’s sake, don’t go up! From the filmmakers behind 88 and DEAD BEFORE DAWN 3D comes a classy chiller to leave you super-creeped out.
April Mullen
John White, April Mullen, Evan Williams, Tim Doiron, Lauren Collins, Brittany Allen, Ari Millen

Diterbitkan

April 14, 2023 12:43 am

Durasi

21Cineplex Farhope Tower (2015)

Bioskop 21 Farhope Tower (2015)

Bioskop Online Farhope Tower (2015)

Bioskop168 Farhope Tower (2015)

BioskopKeren Farhope Tower (2015)

Cinemaindo Farhope Tower (2015)

Download Farhope Tower (2015)

Download Film Farhope Tower (2015)

Download Movie Farhope Tower (2015)

Layar Kaca 21 Farhope Tower (2015)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share