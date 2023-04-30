Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Fantasy · World (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Taiwan
Bintang film
Cammy Chiang,
Chia-Hsuan Yu,
Emma Chen,
Hsia Yu-chiao,
Ivy Yin,
Jeff Wang,
Joseph Chang,
Lee Kang-Sheng,
Ming-shiou Tsai,
Yu An-Shun
Sutradara
TANG Fu Ruei
Genre
Drama
IMDb
7/
10from
64users
Diterbitkan
07 October 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Fantasy · World (2022)
A cold, hard-nosed lawyer, Zhang, discovers that his past client, Tang, is involved in yet another case of sexual assault. Thirteen years ago, Zhang was a rookie and mentored by a senior lawyer, Tu. Young and ambitious as Zhang was, his outstanding performance successfully helped Tang exonerated from the charge. However, the brutal cross-examination on the victim inevitably became his nightmare. After so many years, tormented by guilt, Zhang finally has the opportunity to atone for his mistakes and avenge the girl he loved. Challenged by Tu and Tang, he decides to pursue justice at any cost.
TANG Fu Ruei
tt21968992