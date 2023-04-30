  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Taiwan

Sutradara

Genre

Drama

IMDb

7

/

10

from

64

users

Diterbitkan

07 October 2022

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Fantasy · World (2022)

A cold, hard-nosed lawyer, Zhang, discovers that his past client, Tang, is involved in yet another case of sexual assault. Thirteen years ago, Zhang was a rookie and mentored by a senior lawyer, Tu. Young and ambitious as Zhang was, his outstanding performance successfully helped Tang exonerated from the charge. However, the brutal cross-examination on the victim inevitably became his nightmare. After so many years, tormented by guilt, Zhang finally has the opportunity to atone for his mistakes and avenge the girl he loved. Challenged by Tu and Tang, he decides to pursue justice at any cost.
TANG Fu Ruei
Joseph Chang, Lee Kang-sheng, Cammy Chiang, Ivy Yin, Hsia Yu-chiao, Yu An-Shun, Yu-Ping Wang, Ming-shiou Tsai, Jeff Wang, Emma Chen, Chia-Hsuan Yu

Diterbitkan

April 30, 2023 2:36 pm

Durasi

