Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.7

/

10

from

303

users

Diterbitkan

27 January 2018

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story (2018)

On August 20, 2013, shortly after arriving to work at the Ronald E. McNair Discovery Learning Academy in Decatur, Georgia, Antoinette the school’s bookkeeper, was in the front office when Michael Hill, a young man with a history of mental illness, snuck in, armed with an AK-47 and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. As the school went into lockdown, Antoinette was left alone with Michael, who repeatedly threatened to kill everyone.
Vondie Curtis-Hall
Toni Braxton, Trevor Morgan, Eric Bell Jr.

Diterbitkan

Mei 16, 2023 1:44 pm

Durasi

