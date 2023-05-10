Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Enemies of the People (2009) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Cambodia
Bintang film
Nuon Chea,
Pol Pot,
Thet Sambath
Sutradara
Rob Lemkin,
Thet Sambath
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
7.7/
10from
526users
Diterbitkan
24 November 2009
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Enemies of the People (2009)
The Khmer Rouge slaughtered nearly two million people in the late 1970s. Yet the Killing Fields of Cambodia remain unexplained. Until now. Enter Thet Sambath, an unassuming, yet cunning, investigative journalist who spends a decade of his life gaining the trust of the men and women who perpetrated the massacres. From the foot soldiers who slit throats to Pol Pot’s right-hand man, the notorious Brother Number Two, Sambath records shocking testimony never before seen or heard. Having neglected his own family for years, Sambath’s work comes at a price. But his is a personal mission. He lost his parents and his siblings in the Killing Fields. Amidst his journey to discover why his family died, we come to understand for the first time the real story of Cambodia’s tragedy.
Thet Sambath, Rob Lemkin
Thet Sambath, Pol Pot, Nuon Chea
tt1568328