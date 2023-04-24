IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 312 users

Endless Rain (2021)

Young-ho doesn’t have any dreams for his life. He has been studying for three years to enter a university. He decides to send a letter to his childhood friend So-yeon. But her younger sister So-hee receives the letter instead of her sick sister. So-hee writes back to Young-ho, pretending to be So-yeon. Meanwhile, So-hee takes care of her sick sister and also runs a secondhand bookstore with her mother.

Cho Jin-mo

Kang Ha-neul, Chun Woo-hee, Kang So-ra, Lee Sul, Lim Ju-hwan, Lee Hang-na, Lee Yang-hee, Park Se-hyun, Kim Sung-kyun, Ko Gun-han, Nam Hyun-woo, Kim Min-seo, Kang Yeong-seok, Go U-rim, Choi Myeong-bin, Won Ji-u

