Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Empire (2002) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Andre De Leon,
Carlos Leon,
Christina Benitan,
Dashia Imperiale,
Delilah Cotto,
Denise Richards,
Edward Rosado,
Fat Joe,
Felix Solis,
Granville Adams
Sutradara
Chip Signore,
Franc. Reyes,
Veronica Lupu
IMDb
5.9/
10from
7,734users
Diterbitkan
06 December 2002
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Empire (2002)
A big time drug dealer Victor Rosa is looking to get out of the game and sees his chance with a big deal with a new friend who happens to be a Wall St. stockbroker. Thinking this will be his chance to go out on top Victor soon finds out that he has been double crossed and his last option is to get revenge.
Franc. Reyes, Veronica Lupu, Chip Signore
John Leguizamo, Peter Sarsgaard, Denise Richards, Vincent Laresca, Isabella Rossellini, Delilah Cotto, Nestor Serrano, Treach, Rafael Báez, Fat Joe, Carlos Leon, Sônia Braga, Felix Solis, Omar Pastran, Rob B. Campbell, Granville Adams, Jean-Luke Figueroa, Nicole Gomez Fisher, Maritza Morgado, Sam Coppola, Karina Arroyave, Mike Figueroa, Teo Castellanos, Tanya Byers, Sally Simone Dealy, Christina Benitan, Edward Rosado, Luis Gonell, Stracy Diaz, Kidada Jones, Keith Hochstin, Marta Vidal, Andre De Leon, Monica Steuer, Jaime Velez, Rosanne Lucarelli, Dashia Imperiale, Tim Gallin
tt0262396