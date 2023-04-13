Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Eating Air (1999) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Singapore
Sutradara
Jasmine Ng Kin Kia,
Kelvin Tong
IMDb
5.9/
10from
183users
Diterbitkan
09 December 1999
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Eating Air (1999)
A romance between two opposites, Eating Air follows the lives of two teenagers during the hottest month in the history of Singapore. For Boy, breaking into bridal shops under the moonlight is as wildly exciting as Girl on her first motorcycle spin through the binding fluorescent tunnels of the CTE. About the joys and pangs of teenage love, Eating Air seeks the delirious madness that makes 18-year-olds invincible to low fuels, fists and oil-puddles on the road.
Jasmine Ng Kin Kia, Kelvin Tong
Benjamin Heng, Alvina Toh, Joseph Cheong, Deborah Png, Kit Chan, Mark Lee, Michelle Chong
tt0190377