IMDb 5.5 / 10 from 999 users

Diterbitkan 20 July 2010

Oleh mamat

Double Wedding (2010)

Two sisters, no love lives. Both end up dating the same man, and inviting him to meet the family on December 17th. He doesn’t know there are two sisters or that he committed to two different dates on the same day.

Craig Pryce, Soo-Won Lee, Jill Girling, Tom Willey

Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Ardon Bess, Robin Brûlé, Sandra Caldwell, Chad Connell, Laura de Carteret, O.T. Fagbenle, Jackie Richardson, Tonya Williams, Richard Leacock, Mishael Morgan, Lisa Horner, Mark Forward, Derwin Phillips, Andrew Musselman, François Klanfer, Joe MacLeod, Billy Parrott

tt1586740