IMDb 5 / 10 from 232 users

Diterbitkan 13 October 1977

Double Game (1977)

Drugs, murders, robberies. In Turin, violence is an everyday fact of life, but a mysterious vigilante starts cleaning up the streets. In fact, the killer is a cop, Moretti, who went undercover to do the dirty work he couldn’t do in cop’s clothing.

Carlo Ausino

George Hilton, Emanuele Cannarsa, Giuseppe Alotta, Annarita Grapputo, Franco Nebbia, Laura Ferraro, Rino Maggio, Pier Giuseppe Corrado

