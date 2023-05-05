Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Donna Haraway: Story Telling for Earthly Survival (2016) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Belgium
Bintang film
Donna Haraway
Sutradara
Fabrizio Terranova
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
7.4/
10from
164users
Diterbitkan
25 May 2016
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Donna Haraway: Story Telling for Earthly Survival (2016)
In Fabrizio Terranova’s film, Donna Haraway – an original thinker and activist, one of the founders of cyberfeminism and the author of A Cyborg Manifesto, which proposed a number of innovative theories about the existence of scientific knowledge – calls for the abandonment of the idea of human exceptionalism and for a conception of the world as complex web of interconnections between people, animals and machines. Jellyfish can be seen flying around her home while she discusses the stories that are necessary for Earth’s preservation and reads her fantastic tale of the art of survival on a broken planet, and of fusion and care between the species.
