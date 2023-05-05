  1. Home
  2. Documentary
  Donna Haraway: Story Telling for Earthly Survival (2016)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Belgium

Bintang film

IMDb

7.4

/

10

from

164

users

Diterbitkan

25 May 2016

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Donna Haraway: Story Telling for Earthly Survival (2016)

In Fabrizio Terranova’s film, Donna Haraway – an original thinker and activist, one of the founders of cyberfeminism and the author of A Cyborg Manifesto, which proposed a number of innovative theories about the existence of scientific knowledge – calls for the abandonment of the idea of human exceptionalism and for a conception of the world as complex web of interconnections between people, animals and machines. Jellyfish can be seen flying around her home while she discusses the stories that are necessary for Earth’s preservation and reads her fantastic tale of the art of survival on a broken planet, and of fusion and care between the species.
Fabrizio Terranova
Donna Haraway

Diterbitkan

Mei 5, 2023 11:29 am

Durasi

