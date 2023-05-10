Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Devil in the Flesh (1998) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Synopsis
Devil in the Flesh (1998)
When her mother is killed in a mysterious house fire, rebellious teen Debbie Strand is sent to live with her grandmother, where she becomes even more unhinged. She develops an intense crush on her hunky creative writing teacher, Peter Rinaldi, but her numerous attempts at seduction end in failure. Soon Peter’s friends start turning up dead, and he fears that his fiancée, Marilyn, may be Debbie’s next victim.
Steve Cohen, Paula Hunziker
Rose McGowan, Alex McArthur, Phil Morris, Peg Shirley, Robert Silver, J.C. Brand, Sherrie Rose, Ryan Bittle, Julia Nickson, Krissy Carlson, Philip Boyd, Richard Barnes, Morgan Distefano, Aloma Wright, Carrick O’Quinn, Rick Overton, Ed Berke, Tom Simmons, Ken Fording, James Jude Courtney, Nick Lee, Endre Hules, Michael Michaud, Schultz, Sara Van Horn, Wendy Robie
