Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Death Brings Roses (1975) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

Genre

Action

IMDb

3.6

/

10

from

74

users

Diterbitkan

06 June 1975

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Death Brings Roses (1975)

Chuck Watts, a fugitive wanted for manslaughter in Kentucky, has been keeping a relatively low profile as an enforcer for Andrew Max, the man who controls the strippers and hookers of New Orleans’ club circuit. Unknown to Chuck, Max runs an extensive crime empire with a reach far beyond strippers and hookers–a world of violence and betrayal that quickly overtakes Chuck as he finds himself the key man in a war of competing crime syndicates. As the bloody struggle erupts around him, Chuck is driven to desperate action by one compelling motive–get out alive! (From back of box)
Jack Weis
Alfonso Landa, April Clough, Scott Brady, Henny Youngman, Maureen Ridley, Ronald Tanet, Jeff Chamberlain, Hermione Gingold, Adrian Ropes, David Wilson, Broderick Crawford

Diterbitkan

April 16, 2023 4:39 am

Durasi

