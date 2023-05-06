  1. Home
  DC Super Hero Girls: Super Hero High (2016)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

5.8

/

10

from

239

users

Diterbitkan

19 March 2016

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

DC Super Hero Girls: Super Hero High (2016)

School is in session for DC Super Hero Girls! This is where students master their super powers, brain power, and will power to become the Super Heroes of tomorrow. When Supergirl crash lands into the cafeteria, it’s evident that though she has incredible power, she has a long way to go before she becomes a Super Hero. As Supergirl learn to harness her powers, the Junior Detective Club investigates a mysterious rash of security breaches. Could it all be because of reformed Super-Villain and Super Hero High Vice-Principal Gorilla Grodd – or something far worse?
Jennifer Coyle
Grey DeLisle, Mae Whitman, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tara Strong, Anais Fairweather, Dean Cain, Helen Slater, Greg Cipes, John DiMaggio, Teala Dunn, Ashley Eckstein, Nika Futterman, Tania Gunadi, Josh Keaton, Tom Kenny, Misty Lee, Stephanie Sheh, April Stewart, Fred Tatasciore

Diterbitkan

Mei 6, 2023 5:37 pm

Durasi

