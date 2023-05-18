IMDb 7.6 / 10 from 288 users

David Attenborough’s Tasmania (2018)

Tasmania lies on the Australian continent, but is a world apart. It is home to an extraordinary cast of black devils and white wallabies. Trees here tower to one hundred metres and green lights dance in the southern sky. As the last landfall heading south before Antarctica, Tasmania’s isolation, cooler climate and distinct seasons influence everything.

David Attenborough

