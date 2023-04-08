IMDb 7.3 / 10 from 27,651 users

Diterbitkan 01 March 2023

Oleh LIN

Creed III (2023)

After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damien Anderson, resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damien — a fighter who has nothing to lose.

Michael B. Jordan, Clayton J. Barber, Dawn Gilliam, Eddie Griffith, Roger Berard, Roger Berard, Hayley Davis, Aeric Adams

Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Phylicia Rashād, Mila Davis-Kent, Florian Munteanu, José Benavidez Jr., Selenis Leyva, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Spence Moore II, Tony Bellew, Ann Najjar, Patrice Harris, Jacob ‘Stitch’ Duran, Michelle Davidson, Sage Shirley, Eric Daniel Stumpp, Leah Haile, Pete Penuel, Julia Llamas, James Sanders III, Teófimo López, Stephen A. Smith, Barry Pepper

tt11145118