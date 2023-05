IMDb 7.5 / 10 from 212 users

Cousin Jules (1973)

An ode to rural France and the simple joys of life, Dominique Benicheti’s glorious masterpiece Cousin Jules captures the daily routine and rituals of Jules, a blacksmith, living with his wife, Felice, on a small farm in the French countryside.

Dominique Benicheti

Jules Guiteaux, Felicie

