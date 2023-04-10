Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Count Dracula (1970) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Germany,
Italy,
Liechtenstein,
Spain
Bintang film
Christopher Lee,
Colette Giacobine,
Emma Cohen,
Franco Castellani,
Fred Williams,
Herbert Lom,
Jack Taylor,
Jeannine Mestre,
Jesús Franco,
Jesús Puente
Sutradara
Giacomo Gramegna,
Jesús Franco,
John Thompson
IMDb
5.6/
10from
3,427users
Diterbitkan
03 April 1970
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Count Dracula (1970)
Jess Franco’s version of the Bram Stoker classic has Count Dracula as an old man who grows younger whenever he dines on the blood of young maidens.
tt0065569