IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 589 users

Diterbitkan 18 September 2014

Oleh mamat

Confetti Harvest (2014)

The young Katelijne grows up in a strict Protestant peasant family. As the only girl between six brothers, she is hardly involved in farm work and is excluded from daily conversations. Hereby she lets her imagination run free by surrendering to Biblical stories, gossip and even fairy tales, although she is not allowed to read them. During her brother’s wedding, however, she overwhelms her family with literature, saying goodbye to her childhood.

Tallulah Hazekamp Schwab

Hendrikje Nieuwerf, Yannick de Waal, Steven van Watermeulen, Suzan Boogaerdt, Tom van Kessel, Marie-Louise Stheins, Genio De Groot, Beate Uma Haije, Laurine Booij, Lotte Oskam, Hannah van Lunteren, Malou Gorter, Hans Doodkorte, Lieke van den Broek

tt3218368