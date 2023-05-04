IMDb 5.9 / 10 from 522 users

Cock Crows at Eleven (1978)

Federico is a child-killer running from the law. Wounded, he is taken in by a 12 year old girl named Simona. Their strange love affair is interrupted by Simona’s depressed, oversexed mother Vera, who concocts a plan with Federico to kill her wheelchair-bound, reclusive husband. Simona does not take kindly to this new relationship between Federico and Vera.

Massimo Pirri

Lisa Gastoni, Howard Ross, Karin Trentephol, Mel Ferrer, Andrea Franchetti, Wolfango Soldati, Franco Ferri, Deborah Lupo, Ida Meda

