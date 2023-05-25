  1. Home
  Cleopatra Jones and the Casino of Gold (1975)

Action

11 July 1975

Synopsis

Cleopatra Jones and the Casino of Gold (1975)

When fellow operatives and friends disappear during a mission in Hong Kong, Cleopatra Jones comes to help. She discovers the disappearance involves The Dragon Lady, a feared lipstick lesbian who runs a casino and the local drug trade.
Charles Bail
Tamara Dobson, Stella Stevens, Norman Fell, Tanny Tien-Ni, Albert Popwell, Caro Kenyatta, Shen Chan, Christopher Hunt, Lin Chen-Chi, Locke Hua Liu

