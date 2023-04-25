  1. Home
  2. Documentary
  3. City Of Joel (2018)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM City Of Joel (2018)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film City Of Joel (2018). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film City Of Joel (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film City Of Joel (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Bintang film

Sutradara

IMDb

6.8

/

10

from

93

users

Diterbitkan

05 October 2018

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

City Of Joel (2018)

“City of Joel” is documentary – with unprecedented access – to a 1.1 square mile shtetl in the suburbs that is home to 22,000 members of an one of the most insular and orthodox Hasidic sects. We follow the battles they are waging to survive. Just 50 miles north of New York City, the Satmar sect has built Kiryas Joel as a religious haven where they can be fruitful, multiply and follow the 613 rules of the Talmud. But with some of the highest rates of marriage, birth and religious observance in the country, they have been almost too successful. Developers have come up with a plan to double the size of the village to keep up with this growth, but their neighbors fight back because they believe it will harm the environment and tilt the balance of political power.
Jesse Sweet

Diterbitkan

April 25, 2023 8:03 pm

Durasi

Juragan21 City Of Joel (2018)

Layar Kaca 21 City Of Joel (2018)

LK21 City Of Joel (2018)

Movieon21 City Of Joel (2018)

Nonton City Of Joel (2018)

Nonton Film City Of Joel (2018)

Nonton Movie City Of Joel (2018)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share