Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Cinderfella (1960) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Anna Maria Alberghetti,
Count Basie,
Ed Wynn,
Henry Silva,
Jerry Lewis,
Joe Williams,
Judith Anderson,
Nola Thorp,
Robert Hutton
IMDb
5.9/
10from
3,612users
Diterbitkan
18 December 1960
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Cinderfella (1960)
When his father dies, poor Fella is left at the mercy of his snobbish stepmother and her two no-good sons Maximilian and Rupert. As he slaves away for his nasty step-family, Maximilian and Rupert attempt to find a treasure Fella’s father has supposedly hidden on the estate. Hoping to restore her dwindling fortunes, the stepmother plans a fancy ball in honor of the visiting Princess Charmein whom she hopes will marry Rupert. Eventually, Fella’s Fairy Godfather shows up to convince him that he has a shot at winning the Princess himself.
Frank Tashlin, Charles C. Coleman, Marvin Weldon, Ralph Axness
Jerry Lewis, Ed Wynn, Judith Anderson, Henry Silva, Robert Hutton, Anna Maria Alberghetti, Count Basie, Joe Williams, Nola Thorp
tt0053716