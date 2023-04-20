IMDb 5.9 / 10 from 3,612 users

Diterbitkan 18 December 1960

Oleh mamat

Cinderfella (1960)

When his father dies, poor Fella is left at the mercy of his snobbish stepmother and her two no-good sons Maximilian and Rupert. As he slaves away for his nasty step-family, Maximilian and Rupert attempt to find a treasure Fella’s father has supposedly hidden on the estate. Hoping to restore her dwindling fortunes, the stepmother plans a fancy ball in honor of the visiting Princess Charmein whom she hopes will marry Rupert. Eventually, Fella’s Fairy Godfather shows up to convince him that he has a shot at winning the Princess himself.

Frank Tashlin, Charles C. Coleman, Marvin Weldon, Ralph Axness

Jerry Lewis, Ed Wynn, Judith Anderson, Henry Silva, Robert Hutton, Anna Maria Alberghetti, Count Basie, Joe Williams, Nola Thorp

tt0053716