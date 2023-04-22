Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Christmas Pen Pals (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Cardi Wong,
Catherine Lough Haggquist,
Chelsea Gill,
Chiara Zanni,
Christine Willes,
Giles Panton,
Jag Bal,
Jesse Carroll,
Kathleen Duborg,
Latonya Williams
IMDb
7.0/
10from
1,429users
Diterbitkan
15 December 2018
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Christmas Pen Pals (2018)
Following an unexpected breakup weeks before Christmas, Hannah, tech wiz and creator of the dating app, Perfect One, heads home for the holidays, challenged to save her failing business by re-conceiving a new romantic dating model. Upon her return she runs into her high school boyfriend, Sam, who she has carefully avoided for years and reluctantly makes a deal with her dad to sign up for the town’s Christmas Cupid, an anonymous holiday pen pal service. As the season progresses, Hannah is smitten by each beautifully written letter she receives and starts to believe that her Christmas pen pal could be her soul mate.
Peter Dashkewytch, David Heimbecker, Siobhan Devine, Samira Pigeau, Virgo Velasquez
Sarah Drew, Niall Matter, William Vaughan, Jag Bal, Jesse Carroll, Vincent Dangerfield, Kathleen Duborg, Chelsea Gill, Michael Gross, Nicholas Holmes, Catherine Lough Haggquist, Giles Panton, Naika Toussaint, Nevis Unipan, Talana Watt Madu, Christine Willes, Latonya Williams, Cardi Wong, Chiara Zanni
tt8942494