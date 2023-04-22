  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

7.0

/

10

from

1,429

users

Diterbitkan

15 December 2018

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Christmas Pen Pals (2018)

Following an unexpected breakup weeks before Christmas, Hannah, tech wiz and creator of the dating app, Perfect One, heads home for the holidays, challenged to save her failing business by re-conceiving a new romantic dating model. Upon her return she runs into her high school boyfriend, Sam, who she has carefully avoided for years and reluctantly makes a deal with her dad to sign up for the town’s Christmas Cupid, an anonymous holiday pen pal service. As the season progresses, Hannah is smitten by each beautifully written letter she receives and starts to believe that her Christmas pen pal could be her soul mate.
Peter Dashkewytch, David Heimbecker, Siobhan Devine, Samira Pigeau, Virgo Velasquez
Sarah Drew, Niall Matter, William Vaughan, Jag Bal, Jesse Carroll, Vincent Dangerfield, Kathleen Duborg, Chelsea Gill, Michael Gross, Nicholas Holmes, Catherine Lough Haggquist, Giles Panton, Naika Toussaint, Nevis Unipan, Talana Watt Madu, Christine Willes, Latonya Williams, Cardi Wong, Chiara Zanni

Diterbitkan

April 23, 2023 12:12 am

Durasi

