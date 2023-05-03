IMDb 7.3 / 10 from 3,923 users

Chocolat (1988)

A young French woman returns to the vast silence of West Africa to contemplate her childhood days in a colonial outpost in Cameroon. Her strongest memories are of the family’s houseboy, Protée — a man of great nobility, intelligence and beauty — and the intricate nature of relationships in a racist society.

Claire Denis

Isaach De Bankolé, Giulia Boschi, François Cluzet, Jean-Claude Adelin, Mireille Perrier, Laurent Arnal, Jean Bediebe, Cécile Ducasse, Didier Flamand, Emmanuelle Chaulet, Kenneth Cranham

