  1. Home
  2. Drama
  3. Chocolat (1988)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Chocolat (1988)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Chocolat (1988). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Chocolat (1988) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Chocolat (1988) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Sutradara

Genre

Drama

IMDb

7.3

/

10

from

3,923

users

Diterbitkan

18 May 1988

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Chocolat (1988)

A young French woman returns to the vast silence of West Africa to contemplate her childhood days in a colonial outpost in Cameroon. Her strongest memories are of the family’s houseboy, Protée — a man of great nobility, intelligence and beauty — and the intricate nature of relationships in a racist society.
Claire Denis
Isaach De Bankolé, Giulia Boschi, François Cluzet, Jean-Claude Adelin, Mireille Perrier, Laurent Arnal, Jean Bediebe, Cécile Ducasse, Didier Flamand, Emmanuelle Chaulet, Kenneth Cranham

Diterbitkan

Mei 3, 2023 5:20 pm

Durasi

BioskopKeren Chocolat (1988)

Cinemaindo Chocolat (1988)

Dewanonton Chocolat (1988)

Download Chocolat (1988)

Download Film Chocolat (1988)

Download Movie Chocolat (1988)

DUNIA21 Chocolat (1988)

FILMAPIK Chocolat (1988)

Ganool Chocolat (1988)

INDOXXI Chocolat (1988)

Juragan21 Chocolat (1988)

Layar Kaca 21 Chocolat (1988)

LK21 Chocolat (1988)

Movieon21 Chocolat (1988)

Nonton Chocolat (1988)

Nonton Film Chocolat (1988)

Nonton Movie Chocolat (1988)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share